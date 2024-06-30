Last day: sensors take over aviation weather service

Protest from Salzburg has not yet been heard in Vienna

Salzburg has been fighting against the impending relocation for years. There have been state parliament resolutions, parliamentary questions and all-party motions. The SPÖ member of parliament Sabine Klausner has now followed up with a parliamentary question. The trade union vida even wants to sue. Criticism has also come from the office of Provincial Councillor Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP). But the Ministry of Transport stuck to its guns: five colleagues are relocating. The airport now wants to keep a close eye on whether there is a loss of quality.