At Woodstock
A musical experience for eternity
Performing in front of thousands of musicians once in a lifetime - this dream came true for the Thurn music band from East Tyrol at Woodstock on Saturday. The musicians had taken part in our competition and won and were allowed to open the main stage as the "Krone" band immediately before the big concert on Saturday.
The musicians boarded the bus at 5 o'clock in the morning. They were met in the Innviertel region by bandleader Lisa, who had already experienced the previous festival days as a visitor. She conducted 57 musicians - almost a tenth of the entire population of the small community - flawlessly through the performance. Even though the tension was growing beforehand.
Applause for a successful performance
"I'm starting to get nervous. I'm excited to play in front of so many people, but the atmosphere is already great. And it's just a really great thing for our community," revealed chairwoman Julia in an interview with Krone shortly before the performance. But there was no sign of that after the first bar at the latest. As a reward for a more than successful performance, there was plenty of applause from the numerous festival visitors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.