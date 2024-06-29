A musical experience for eternity

Applause for a successful performance

"I'm starting to get nervous. I'm excited to play in front of so many people, but the atmosphere is already great. And it's just a really great thing for our community," revealed chairwoman Julia in an interview with Krone shortly before the performance. But there was no sign of that after the first bar at the latest. As a reward for a more than successful performance, there was plenty of applause from the numerous festival visitors.