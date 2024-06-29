Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Woodstock

A musical experience for eternity

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 16:33

Performing in front of thousands of musicians once in a lifetime - this dream came true for the Thurn music band from East Tyrol at Woodstock on Saturday. The musicians had taken part in our competition and won and were allowed to open the main stage as the "Krone" band immediately before the big concert on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

The musicians boarded the bus at 5 o'clock in the morning. They were met in the Innviertel region by bandleader Lisa, who had already experienced the previous festival days as a visitor. She conducted 57 musicians - almost a tenth of the entire population of the small community - flawlessly through the performance. Even though the tension was growing beforehand.

The atmosphere was already exuberant on arrival. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The atmosphere was already exuberant on arrival.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Applause for a successful performance
"I'm starting to get nervous. I'm excited to play in front of so many people, but the atmosphere is already great. And it's just a really great thing for our community," revealed chairwoman Julia in an interview with Krone shortly before the performance. But there was no sign of that after the first bar at the latest. As a reward for a more than successful performance, there was plenty of applause from the numerous festival visitors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Lisa Stockhammer
Lisa Stockhammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf