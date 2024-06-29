Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Safety Day

Fire department, police, rescue service and co. up close and personal

Nachrichten
29.06.2024 15:00

Klagenfurt's Kalvarienberg fire department is celebrating its anniversary with a very special safety day at the Schleppe-Alm. The whole Saturday is full of highlights!

comment0 Kommentare

It's not just the fire department, police, ambulance service and army that are showing what they can do at the big safety day organized by the Kalvarienberg fire department on the occasion of its 100th anniversary at the Schleppe-Alm - the mountain rescue service, mountain rescue team, rescue dog brigade, Öamtc, civil defence association and the public order office are also there to present their exciting and often life-saving work to young and old.

+4
Fotos

Of course, everything can also be tried out in practice - from first attempts at extinguishing fires, abseiling and equipment tests to helicopter flights.

"We are thrilled by the great interest shown by the visitors, who also watch various operational demonstrations throughout the day and motivate the teams," says Birgit Steinacher from the Kalvarienberg fire brigade.

Young firefighters in action
One of the morning's highlights was the demonstration by the Kalvarienberg youth fire department, who extinguished a burning house. The young Florianis are also celebrating their 20th anniversary and are always happy to welcome new comrades.

Young Zillertaler in the marquee
At 8 p.m., the young Zillertaler will take over and create a great atmosphere in the marquee. The party continues into the night.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf