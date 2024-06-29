Fire department, police, rescue service and co. up close and personal

It's not just the fire department, police, ambulance service and army that are showing what they can do at the big safety day organized by the Kalvarienberg fire department on the occasion of its 100th anniversary at the Schleppe-Alm - the mountain rescue service, mountain rescue team, rescue dog brigade, Öamtc, civil defence association and the public order office are also there to present their exciting and often life-saving work to young and old.