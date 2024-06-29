Villach “parking offender” goes to court

"Parking ticket" ends up in court

In the meantime, the case ended up in court, which fined the man from Villach a hefty 110 euros. On enquiring at the Villach criminal investigation department, the "Krone" reader was then informed that he would have to pay as much as 190 euros. "Apparently not even they know how much I have to pay," says the annoyed Villach resident, who could soon be called in by the executor if he doesn't pay the fine.