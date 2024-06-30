She puts the finishing touches to the wedding look

Word of mouth and nervous brides

Jacqueline Hrust has been self-employed for ten years and has mainly dedicated herself to bridal styling. She started out step by step alongside being a mother - she has two children - until her business really took off five years ago. Great partners, such as Gabi Micheluzzi from "Hochzeitsfeen" and networking platforms have helped her to raise her profile. However, it is especially nice to be recommended to others. "The best feedback for my work is when a bride feels comfortable and passes it on," she explains.