ÖSV downhill racer with new team, job and sponsor

From a Ländle perspective, she was the rising star of last winter: Emily Schöpf. "I wasn't happy with everything during the season. In hindsight, however, I can say that it was a really good winter," reveals the 24-year-old. Back in November 2023, she attracted attention as the runner-up in the only training session for the Zermatt downhill and came to the attention of the international media with a supposed world speed record - the Swiss timekeepers had to correct the speed retrospectively due to a measurement error.