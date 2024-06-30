New vegan cooking theory: cheese spaetzle as old hat

Specialists for vegetarian cuisine

The reaction of the Chamber of Commerce was somewhat more restrained. Important details were still missing, they said coolly. The apprenticeship should last three years, and it should also be possible to do a double apprenticeship with the conventional chef training. It will be a while before the "vegetarian culinary specialists", as they are called, are able to conjure up something on the table. Incidentally, our Punch of the Week hasn't thought about where the meat-free chefs will be working.