Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Punch of the week

New vegan cooking theory: cheese spaetzle as old hat

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 16:00

The green economy was jubilant this week about the implementation of the vegetarian-vegan cooking theory. If you take a closer look, it becomes clear that there are still many unanswered questions. Above all, where the meat-free chefs should work.

comment0 Kommentare

You have to be careful with cheering reports. Especially when they come from a political party or its front organization.

This is what happened this week when the Green Economy (organization of green entrepreneurs and the self-employed) let out a cry of joy and announced that the vegetarian-vegan chef apprenticeship could be implemented. The days when every apprentice chef had to bread a schnitzel or prepare a pork roast will therefore be over from 2025. Although the catering industry and employee representatives have put up fierce resistance.

Vegan lasagne could be part of the curriculum. (Bild: Zerbor - stock.adobe.com)
Vegan lasagne could be part of the curriculum.
(Bild: Zerbor - stock.adobe.com)

Good for the environment
This is good for the climate, good for the economy and good for young people. Especially for those who don't want to work with meat, celebrate the eco-party representatives in the Chamber of Commerce. The Vegan Society Austria is also jubilant - after all, gratinated Emmental cheese or cheese spaetzle are old hat.

Specialists for vegetarian cuisine
The reaction of the Chamber of Commerce was somewhat more restrained. Important details were still missing, they said coolly. The apprenticeship should last three years, and it should also be possible to do a double apprenticeship with the conventional chef training. It will be a while before the "vegetarian culinary specialists", as they are called, are able to conjure up something on the table. Incidentally, our Punch of the Week hasn't thought about where the meat-free chefs will be working.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf