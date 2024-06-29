Our “favorite Piefke” hopes for an “awesome final”

Felix is also really happy with how the "Beweg Dich schlau Championship" initiative, which he and ServusTV launched three years ago, has developed. 10,000 children from all over Austria took part, and the local heroes from FC Schladming won the grand final last weekend. "So many happy children, so many shining eyes, so many coaches, parents and supporters in the audience. These goosebump moments with all-round happy people do something to you." Just like those at the new edition of the soccer summer fairytale in Germany!