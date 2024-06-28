Cycling star Roglic: “That’s the beauty of life”

Chasing victory at the Tour
Exceptional cyclist Primož Roglič wants to win the Tour de France for the first time in his career with his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe cycling team. A few days before the start, the Slovenian spoke to the "Krone" newspaper in Salzburg's Hangar-7 about the billion-euro group's investment and his team colleagues.
With his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team, exceptional rider Primož Roglič should finally achieve his long-awaited triumph at the Tour de France. Despite the hustle and bustle in Salzburg's Hangar-7 as part of the team presentation, the Slovenian superstar took time for a quick interview with "Krone" between the doors.
"Krone": Primoz, when Red Bull gets involved in cycling, it's a huge deal for us in the media. What's it like for you?
Primož Roglič: It's a game changer when a company like that gets involved in cycling. We are pushing ourselves to the highest level.
You left last year's best team (known this year as Visma Lease a bike, please note). Why?
It's quite simple: to fight for victory in races like the Tour de France with full support. At the end of your career, however, it is not necessarily important which races you have won or not. Rather, it is satisfying to know that you have tried everything.
Do you have the feeling that this is your last chance to win the Tour?
I don't care, I'm not thinking about that. The most important thing is that I'm ready. We're on a good path and we'll see how it goes.
How do you see the connection with your teammates Aleksandr Vlaslov and Ja Hindley?
It's a very good fit. We are friends and work together professionally. Everyone has their job to do.
Are you sometimes still nervous or tense before races like this?
Every race is different. You can't even compare the grand tours (Tour, Giro and Vuelta, note) with each other. But that's also the beauty of life.
