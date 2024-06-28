Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chasing victory at the Tour

Cycling star Roglic: “That’s the beauty of life”

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 21:39

Exceptional cyclist Primož Roglič wants to win the Tour de France for the first time in his career with his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe cycling team. A few days before the start, the Slovenian spoke to the "Krone" newspaper in Salzburg's Hangar-7 about the billion-euro group's investment and his team colleagues.

comment0 Kommentare

With his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team, exceptional rider Primož Roglič should finally achieve his long-awaited triumph at the Tour de France. Despite the hustle and bustle in Salzburg's Hangar-7 as part of the team presentation, the Slovenian superstar took time for a quick interview with "Krone" between the doors.

"Krone": Primoz, when Red Bull gets involved in cycling, it's a huge deal for us in the media. What's it like for you?
Primož Roglič: It's a game changer when a company like that gets involved in cycling. We are pushing ourselves to the highest level.

You left last year's best team (known this year as Visma Lease a bike, please note). Why?
It's quite simple: to fight for victory in races like the Tour de France with full support. At the end of your career, however, it is not necessarily important which races you have won or not. Rather, it is satisfying to know that you have tried everything.

On Wednesday, the Olympic champion and three-time winner of the Vuelta was a guest in Salzburg. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
On Wednesday, the Olympic champion and three-time winner of the Vuelta was a guest in Salzburg.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Marco Haller (left) from Carinthia is also one of the Slovenian's teammates. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer)
Marco Haller (left) from Carinthia is also one of the Slovenian's teammates.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer)
With Red Bull on its chest, the World Tour team wants to catch up with the big names. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
With Red Bull on its chest, the World Tour team wants to catch up with the big names.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)

Do you have the feeling that this is your last chance to win the Tour?
I don't care, I'm not thinking about that. The most important thing is that I'm ready. We're on a good path and we'll see how it goes.

How do you see the connection with your teammates Aleksandr Vlaslov and Ja Hindley?
It's a very good fit. We are friends and work together professionally. Everyone has their job to do.

Are you sometimes still nervous or tense before races like this?
Every race is different. You can't even compare the grand tours (Tour, Giro and Vuelta, note) with each other. But that's also the beauty of life.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf