Rollator senior with knife against e-scooter driver

Attack at shoulder height

It was not clear whether he had set off armed on Friday or just happened to have the 20-centimeter-long knife with him. In any case, the man from Linz reached for the blade on Friday morning when he was once again confronted by one of his enemies on the sidewalk in Hafenstraße. On the sidewalk, on an electric scooter. According to a witness, the pensioner attacked the young man at shoulder height with a knife. But the chosen victim was able to dodge and avoid injury.