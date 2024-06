Now all seven suspects are in custody

Meanwhile, the police searched for the known perpetrators: the first four suspected robbers - two Austrians (both 16), a Slovenian (18) and a Turk (19) - were arrested on Sunday. Now the others have followed: Two Serbs (16 and 17) and a Bosnian (19) handed themselves in to the police on Thursday. All seven are now in the Puch prison - at the request of the public prosecutor's office.