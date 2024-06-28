Court hears case on return of IS supporter

Worried about children

The conditions in the camp were difficult: a lack of medical care and a difficult situation for her two young sons. "My impression of her was that she seemed very intimidated and a little desperate," said political scientist Thomas Schmidinger about an encounter in 2022. She was worried that her children would be brutalized in the camp and would not be able to attend school. The woman therefore wanted to return to Austria, even if she was threatened with criminal proceedings for membership of a terrorist organization. The conditions were already similar to imprisonment anyway, but there was no end in sight.