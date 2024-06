Suspended sentence after wrong-way accident

December 29, 2023, around 2.30 a.m. at the Eben service area on the A10: The accused, a German (36), took over the wheel of his car after a nap. The female passenger had been driving beforehand - both were on their way to Germany from Venice. "I was obviously still tired," he admitted at the trial on Friday in Salzburg Provincial Court. He drove the wrong way onto the A10 and became a wrong-way driver - with fatal consequences. The result was a head-on traffic accident: both drivers were injured, the passenger particularly seriously - with a double pelvic fracture. He was therefore charged with multiple counts of gross negligence causing bodily harm: "It was a big, stupid mistake," said the defendant remorsefully.