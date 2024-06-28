Spielberg: Verstappen already fastest at the start Copy

By the way: Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, everything points to a duel between pretty much the best of enemies. Because unlike in previous years, Red Bull dominator Max Verstappen is not traveling to the home race in Styria as the home favorite; his good friend and rival Lando Norris was recently slightly faster in the McLaren than the Formula 1 world champion. Nevertheless, the flawless Verstappen won the last two races in Canada and Spain.