Spielberg: Verstappen already fastest at the start Copy

Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg! Qualifying for the sprint on Saturday is on the program from 4.30 pm. We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the only practice session in Spielberg. The Red Bull driver was not affected by a brief scare on Friday and was significantly faster than Oscar Piastri (+0.276 sec.) in the McLaren and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (+0.370) in 1:05.685 min. Qualifying for Saturday's sprint race (12 noon) is scheduled for Friday at 4.30 pm.
The Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring will take place on Sunday (3pm).
In the championship standings, triple world champion Verstappen leads a comfortable 69 points ahead of McLaren driver Lando Norris ahead of the eleventh of 24 races this season, with Leclerc a further two points behind. Verstappen is aiming for his eighth win of the year and his sixth overall in Styria at the Austro racing team's home race.
By the way: Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, everything points to a duel between pretty much the best of enemies. Because unlike in previous years, Red Bull dominator Max Verstappen is not traveling to the home race in Styria as the home favorite; his good friend and rival Lando Norris was recently slightly faster in the McLaren than the Formula 1 world champion. Nevertheless, the flawless Verstappen won the last two races in Canada and Spain.
This is not the only reason why the Grand Prix on Sunday (3pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) promises plenty of excitement. In addition to Verstappen (26) and Norris (24), who occasionally do things together in their spare time, the strengthened Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell also want to have a say in the victory. The latter has recently led twice after the first lap.
Sprint qualifying on Friday (16:30)
Sprint race and qualifying on Saturday (12 and 4 p.m.)
Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m.)
