Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New rescue law

Comprehensive care is now coming to the province

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 19:00

The extensively revised Burgenland Rescue Act comes into force on Monday. This is intended to ensure the high quality of patient care in the future.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the law, a distinction will be made in future between the general and special rescue services. In order to keep resources available and further improve emergency care, rescue service locations will from now on be determined by the province by decree.

Half of the contribution paid
The distribution of costs is also changing. Whereas previously the rescue contribution for the local rescue service was paid by the municipalities and the rescue contribution for the supra-local rescue service was paid in full by the state, the entire rescue contribution will now be paid equally by the state and municipalities.

Some innovations
As of this year, it has been increased from 13.51 euros per inhabitant to 24.42 euros per inhabitant, which enables additional services to be provided. For example, the base in Rudersdorf has been expanded to 24-hour operation, two new deployment points have been created in Großpetersdorf and Zurndorf and ten additional deployment teams have been positioned. A total of 60 teams will be deployed from 17 locations.

115,000 rescue missions

... were carried out in Burgenland in 2023. The number has recently been rising year on year. The costs for rescue services and patient transport amount to 14.4 million euros per year. 7.2 million each are borne by the state and municipalities.

"Groundbreaking structural reform"
The new rescue law was drawn up by the state with the involvement of the rescue organizations and municipal representative organizations. Elisabeth Böhm, Chairwoman of the Association of Cities and Towns, and the Presidents of the Association of Municipal Representatives and the Association of Municipalities, Erich Trummer and Leo Radakovits, are visibly satisfied: "We have created a pioneering structural reform that we can be proud of." Thomas Wallner, Managing Director of the Red Cross, agrees: "Thanks to the cooperation, quality and quantity are achievable."

For Gerald Fitz, head of the Samaritans, the Burgenland model is an exemplary model: "We are already being asked in other federal states how we can create such an efficient system. In emergency care, it is a quantum leap that the emergency paramedic sits in the back of the ambulance with the patient."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf