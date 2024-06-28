Comprehensive care is now coming to the province

"Groundbreaking structural reform"

The new rescue law was drawn up by the state with the involvement of the rescue organizations and municipal representative organizations. Elisabeth Böhm, Chairwoman of the Association of Cities and Towns, and the Presidents of the Association of Municipal Representatives and the Association of Municipalities, Erich Trummer and Leo Radakovits, are visibly satisfied: "We have created a pioneering structural reform that we can be proud of." Thomas Wallner, Managing Director of the Red Cross, agrees: "Thanks to the cooperation, quality and quantity are achievable."