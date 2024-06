Ice hockey player Meixner fulfills her dream

Ice hockey forward Anna Meixner will be playing in the North American women's professional league PWHL next season. The 30-year-old from Salzburg signed a one-year contract on Thursday with the club from Ottawa, which selected her at number 32 in the draft in June. Meixner is the second Austrian in the Professional Women's Hockey League alongside Theresa Schafzahl, who reached the final with Boston in this year's inaugural season.