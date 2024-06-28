His tip for Turkey
Matthäus on ÖFB: “Only knew it from skiing”
Germany's World and European Champion Lothar Matthäus predicted the matches of the European Championship round of 16 for "Bild" - and still has Austria's national team at the top of his list. There is also praise for the red-white-red fans ...
"Austria is difficult to play for any opponent. For everyone!" warns the Bayern legend. "The Austrians are my secret favorite. Ralf Rangnick's team has great tactical and playing quality. They did well against France but were unfortunate to lose. Austria deserved to win against Poland and the Netherlands, with Sabitzer in world-class form."
"Just like in Kitzbühel"
Matthäus' tip for the round of 16: 2:1 for Austria! But he also says: "The strong Turkey will of course still demand everything from them. I'm expecting a top-class soccer match in Leipzig - and a mega atmosphere among the fans of both teams. It's almost unbelievable what the Austrians are showing here too. I've only ever seen that in skiing."
What does he mean? Matthäus on MagentaTV: "They celebrate here like they do in Kitzbühel when their skiers and ski jumpers celebrate their successes. Now they're celebrating a soccer match in Berlin with 30,000 Austrians, something you couldn't have imagined 20 years ago."
Sensational record
Incidentally, the Austrian national team has played 25 matches under team manager Ralf Rangnick since he took office in May 2022. With a record of 15 wins and four draws with just six defeats, the German has an average points tally of 1.96 points per game ahead of Tuesday's European Championship round of 16 tie against Turkey in Leipzig - the highest of all previous Austrian national team coaches with at least ten caps.
Statistics
What's more, although Austria celebrated an impressive 6-1 test match victory over Turkey in Vienna in March, the ÖFB team has not won a competitive match against the Turks since 1988. In the past 35 years, they have suffered four defeats in five competitive matches - including two particularly bitter defeats in the play-off for participation in the 2002 World Cup: a 0:1 in Vienna was followed by a 0:5 in Istanbul on November 14, 2001, the ÖFB men's highest defeat in this millennium.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.