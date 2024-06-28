After an accident
Drunk driver hid at his in-laws’ house
First he drank far too much alcohol, then he drove into a junction at a red light, caused a serious accident and then a 24-year-old from St. Wolfgang (Upper Austria) fled the scene of the accident. However, the man was not found at home, but at his parents-in-law's house.
Several road users called the police shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday because an obviously drunk driver was driving on the B1 in Vöcklabruck. The culprit was quickly "found". At the junction with Gmundner Straße, a police patrol saw several cars with hazard warning lights switched on that had stopped there due to a traffic accident. The vehicle they were looking for was also involved.
Accident driver fled
However, the driver of the car had fled after the accident, as confirmed to the officers by the two injured occupants (19 and 21 years old from Attnang) of the second car. They were taken to Vöcklabruck Hospital by ambulance. Documents found at the scene of the accident quickly led the police to the identity of the fugitive.
2.18 per mille
It was a 24-year-old from St. Wolfgang. The man could not be found at home, but at the home address of his parents-in-law. A breathalyzer test showed 2.18 per mille. His driver's license was confiscated. When questioned, he confessed to having crossed the intersection with his company bus at a red light, which caused the crash.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.