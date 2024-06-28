Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After an accident

Drunk driver hid at his in-laws’ house

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 09:30

First he drank far too much alcohol, then he drove into a junction at a red light, caused a serious accident and then a 24-year-old from St. Wolfgang (Upper Austria) fled the scene of the accident. However, the man was not found at home, but at his parents-in-law's house.

comment0 Kommentare

Several road users called the police shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday because an obviously drunk driver was driving on the B1 in Vöcklabruck. The culprit was quickly "found". At the junction with Gmundner Straße, a police patrol saw several cars with hazard warning lights switched on that had stopped there due to a traffic accident. The vehicle they were looking for was also involved.

Accident driver fled
However, the driver of the car had fled after the accident, as confirmed to the officers by the two injured occupants (19 and 21 years old from Attnang) of the second car. They were taken to Vöcklabruck Hospital by ambulance. Documents found at the scene of the accident quickly led the police to the identity of the fugitive.

2.18 per mille
It was a 24-year-old from St. Wolfgang. The man could not be found at home, but at the home address of his parents-in-law. A breathalyzer test showed 2.18 per mille. His driver's license was confiscated. When questioned, he confessed to having crossed the intersection with his company bus at a red light, which caused the crash.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf