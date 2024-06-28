Vorteilswelt
Chaos in front of store

Supermarket on country road in the sights of the authorities

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 09:00

Yesterday, Thursday, the "City Markt" on Landstraße 78 was even a topic of discussion in the municipal council. Linzplus frontman Lorenz Potocnik put a question to SP city leader Klaus Luger about the situation there. This is currently causing many Linzers to shake their heads.

This is because the "City Markt" merchant apparently does not take rules and regulations very seriously: Every day, he expands his sales area around the sidewalk area in front of the store, sometimes with overflowing mesh baskets, crates, boxes or pallets stacked meters high - sometimes chaotic images that were previously only known from the Neustadt district, the nearby Humboldtstraße.

"This is absolutely inadmissible," said the mayor, unsurprisingly, when answering questions at the meeting on Thursday. Although there are special permits, they have never been applied for, which would also require the consent of the landowner - i.e. the city.

"Bargain hunting" on the highway. (Bild: Einöder Horst)
"Bargain hunting" on the highway.
(Bild: Einöder Horst)

Operator has 24 hours to ensure order
Hours earlier, on Thursday, the authorities had already mobilized by making repeated visits to the food market and making it very clear to the operator there that he had to clear the sidewalk in front of his store immediately - within the next 24 hours. If this does not happen, the merchant faces hefty fines.

FP safety councillor Michael Raml supports this: "We don't want to have to get used to such conditions, which are otherwise only known to this extent in faraway countries, on the southern highway."

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
