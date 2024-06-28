Lido Sounds kick-off: Kings Of Leon and Gussregen

How a festival works

The stage performance is uneventful as usual, but the power comes from the instruments and Caleb Followill's vocals. In between, lyrics are shown on the side video walls, but the fans also sing along to the new tracks effortlessly. "Fans", "Molly's Chambers", an incredibly intense performance of the fantastic "Closer" - the highlights just poured out. The unavoidable top hits "Sex On Fire" and "Use Somebody" weren't really needed in the overall concept, but of course a headlining show without them wouldn't work either. Due to the immense time pressure, Kings Of Leon had to shorten their concert considerably, which Caleb acknowledged with "we're rushing through the set so that we can play as many songs as possible". The strict 11 p.m. cut-off time is then exceeded despite the (far too short) headlining performance - which will probably result in a few extra costs. An opening day not free of mishaps - but isn't that what makes a festival a real pleasure?