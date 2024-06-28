2025 is also fixed
Lido Sounds kick-off: Kings Of Leon and Gussregen
In front of around 13,000 fans, this year's Lido Sounds at the Donaulände in Linz kicked off with a shortened Kings Of Leon and nostalgic The Kooks. In between there was heavy rain and prevented payment systems at the beer stands. However, this did not dampen the party atmosphere. The party continues today with Parov Stelar and Deichkind - and the first acts for Lido Sounds 2025 have also been confirmed.
No Lido Sounds without massive storms. Last year, gigs had to be interrupted and cut short, and this year's festival kicked off with an entire band being hit. The two young DJs Julius Zwirtmayr and Julius Gibus should have been the first local band to open the festival with their dance project Coverrun, but a short but heavy downpour prevented them from performing for safety reasons. For the Linz-based duo, this was a medium-sized disaster, as they would have been celebrating their biggest performance to date on the main stage at Urfahrmarkt. By this time, the South African duo Acoustic Element had already crossed the metaphorical finish line. Violin, guitar, joy of playing and a handful of people - Thursday at 4 pm is not a particularly grateful time for working people, festival or not.
The food is right
But after the heavy rain and the enforced break, the crowds increasingly stream through the entrance gates. German folktronica duo Milky Chance, who have also had a respectable career in the USA, drew the crowds to the stage for the first time. Over the course of the evening on the opening day, around 13,000 fans cheered on their heroes. The two Milky Chance heads Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch were impressed by the atmosphere in Linz in the "Krone" talk before their performance. "There is really very good catering - lots and lots of good food, that's the best combination and makes a big difference at a festival. I walked down the Donaulände beforehand and caught a great physiotherapist afterwards. Everything is wonderful here." The troupe from Kassel, operating as the "Green Band", feels at home thanks to the festival's sustainability efforts.
"A lot is happening in this area at festivals, which we naturally support." With "Synchronize", the band, reinforced by live musicians, lead into a 40-minute set, in which frontman Rehbein exhausts himself on the guitar and microphone and Dausch provides the musical rhythm foundation. "Living In A Haze", "Naked And Alive", which was released just a few days ago, and "Cocoon" were able to inspire the fans streaming in. Whether the Gloria Jones cover of "Tainted Love" was really needed early on in the set is a matter of opinion. The band's casual, stripped-back stoner attitude is countered by a banging sound, with the interspersed beats in particular wafting out of the speakers with an incredible amount of pressure. The top hit "Stolen Dance" wakes up even the last tired working bones, and shortly afterwards they bow out to great cheers.
Some things work out, others less so
A short walk around the grounds brings back memories of the festival's relaxed atmosphere. The "Hopfengarten" offers a relaxed beer tent atmosphere with parasols, while the food on offer includes falafel bowls and a sushi combination alongside the inevitable classics of pizza, burgers and fries. Dedicated awareness teams ensure a special sense of security among the attendees, who celebrate their indie heroes in a very peaceful and stress-free manner. The payment situation at the beer stands is not quite so outstanding. "The technology doesn't seem to work", a Styrian Kings Of Leon fan complains, "They have ATMs everywhere, but nothing works. That's very annoying."
At least on the warm-up day, getting to the festival site went pretty smoothly, with no major traffic or entrance jams. This also pleases the Kooks fans, who fill the main stage as the sun goes down. The Brighton collective are slight latecomers to the British 2000s indie scene and have never been able to keep up with the really big names. The quartet is still living off their first two albums "Inside In/Inside Out" and "Konk" (2006 and 2008) today. More than two thirds of the entire set is taken from the two early albums and songs such as "Matchbox", "Seaside" and "Do You Wanna" seem pleasantly timeless - which is another sign of quality.
Heroes from the second row
In between, the Brits try out a previously unreleased number which, to the obvious surprise of frontman Luke Pritchard, is well received - Lido Sounds is "wholesome", that's for sure. In addition to various song classics, lead guitarist Hugh Harris's brightly shining guitar and the sprawling fuzzy hairstyles that adorn three of the four band heads are also striking. The nostalgic rendezvous is also a lot of fun for the Kooks, which at least the declarations of love for Linz and the singer's persistent grin suggest. The Kooks will never be among the greats of their profession, but they occupy the second row with dignity, joy and grandeur.
The wait for the Kings Of Leon is immense. The changeover phase was originally scheduled for a generous hour, but the group of relatives from Nashville had to wait another 34 minutes. Technical problems? Travel difficulties? Lack of enthusiasm? We don't know, but the fact is that the band had to shorten their set massively and end it again after just 75 minutes. This is a shame, as the Kings Of Leon have finally found their way back to their rocking origins with the strong new album "Can We Please Have Fun" behind them. Accordingly, heavier tracks such as "Mustang" or the somewhat older "Revelry" inspire with a lot of pressure. With the exception of the long-haired, tattooed drummer Nathan, the Followill family has become visually well-behaved. Older family men, who have regained their bite for this very reason and have sharpened up their songs and concerts again.
How a festival works
The stage performance is uneventful as usual, but the power comes from the instruments and Caleb Followill's vocals. In between, lyrics are shown on the side video walls, but the fans also sing along to the new tracks effortlessly. "Fans", "Molly's Chambers", an incredibly intense performance of the fantastic "Closer" - the highlights just poured out. The unavoidable top hits "Sex On Fire" and "Use Somebody" weren't really needed in the overall concept, but of course a headlining show without them wouldn't work either. Due to the immense time pressure, Kings Of Leon had to shorten their concert considerably, which Caleb acknowledged with "we're rushing through the set so that we can play as many songs as possible". The strict 11 p.m. cut-off time is then exceeded despite the (far too short) headlining performance - which will probably result in a few extra costs. An opening day not free of mishaps - but isn't that what makes a festival a real pleasure?
Lido Sounds 2025 is ready
Today, Friday, the fun continues and the "Ahoi! Pop Summer Stage", the second stage, opens. The highlights of the second day of the festival include local hero Parov Stelar, German electro-punks Deichkind, the strong-voiced agnostic Hozier, comedian Marc Rebillet and the fantastic Benjamin Clementine. Incidentally, the organizers have already made plans for 2025, as the third "Lido Sounds" will take place on the Donaulände in Linz from 27 to 29 June. With AnnenMayKantereit, the Beatsteaks, the up-and-coming Uche Yara and Mira Lu Kovacs, among others. Further highlights will follow.
