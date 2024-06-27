Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New regulation planned

Personal rights: Minister in turmoil

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 18:39

The justice department is going through turbulent times. This currently concerns the debate about the planned new regulation on the seizure of data carriers such as laptops or cell phones.

comment0 Kommentare

First, Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) agreed to the short review period of two weeks. Now, after a wave of outrage from the professional associations of judges and public prosecutors, she wants to draw up a proposal in the coming weeks and extend the deadline for the draft to six weeks.

This is an unnecessary delay, which in turn outrages the coalition partner ÖVP: after all, the bill was passed in the Justice Committee with the votes of the Greens.

What ends up in the criminal file?
Specifically, it is about the violation of fundamental rights during house searches. Experts have been complaining for years that personal rights are not sufficiently protected in Austria, which could lead to violations of the European Convention on Human Rights.

For example, when, according to experts, all cell phone or hard drive data is collected by an authority and included in the criminal file. This also includes purely private photos or personal documents, which may then end up as abstractly relevant content in parliamentary committees of inquiry. Even if they have no relevance under criminal law. This should now be rectified with the new law.

Irrespective of the new legislative initiative, this criminal relevance would actually already be regulated in the Code of Criminal Procedure: Only what is necessary for the criminal proceedings may be included in the file. There is also Supreme Court case law on this.

Nevertheless, it took the Constitutional Court to call for a revision of the law by January 1, 2025 at the latest due to the legal violations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Fleckl
Rainer Fleckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf