Swimming dangers should not be underestimated

Get the rescue chain going

What should you do if you realize that someone needs help? "Start the rescue chain immediately," emphasizes Eberl. "After that, it all depends on the conditions: Water temperature, your own swimming ability, current. But self-protection always comes first. If you feel confident enough to swim to the person who is falling, make sure you bring a buoyancy aid. Otherwise the person will cling to you. Here too, rivers are much more dangerous: what causes problems for the person in distress will also affect the rescuer."