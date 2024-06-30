Nominate a piece of genuine cordiality here!

Clubs can also win

But the Herzensmensch initiative goes further: clubs can also be nominated as part of the campaign. Last year, the Lions Club Horn took first place. With Löwenkraft, the group from the Waldviertel region has dedicated itself to providing quick and unbureaucratic help. A visible sign of this: In the 20 communities in the region, there are 20 specially designed lions in highly visible places in the region. Associations can now also be submitted for the next Herzensmensch award.