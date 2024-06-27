Israel to Hezbollah: Bombs Lebanon “in the Stone Age”

Tunnels based on the Hamas model

What is certain, however, is that Hezbollah has access to a network of tunnels based on the Hamas model. The extensive network in southern Lebanon is said to extend as far as the Bekaa Valley near the border with Syria. Hezbollah is "prepared for a war of attrition based on the same model as Hamas", said retired Lebanese army general Khalil Helou. "Their leaders will be unreachable by Israeli aircraft because they are underground."