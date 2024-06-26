Shock in USA:
Horrific parents kept black children like slaves
On the outside they appeared to be benefactors, but behind the facade were two sadists. A US couple adopted black children and kept them like slaves.
A wealthy white couple from the US state of West Virginia adopted four black children from orphanages.
New home as absolute hell
The kids found absolute hell in their new home: Donald Lantz (63) and Jeanne Whitefeather (62) allegedly treated the children like slaves, according to the judge in charge.
Surveillance camera installed
Following a tip-off from a neighbor, staff from the youth welfare office turned up with the police. They discovered the two eldest children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, locked in a shed - without electricity or water, but with a surveillance camera installed in the corner.
Locked up for up to 12 hours
The neglected children stated that they were forced by their adoptive parents to slave away in the estate's fields with their younger siblings. They were often locked up for up to 12 hours - and were only given something to eat early in the morning. The children were placed in the care of the Children and Youth Services. Lantz and Whitefeather are facing long prison sentences.
