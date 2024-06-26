Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shock in USA:

Horrific parents kept black children like slaves

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 21:33

On the outside they appeared to be benefactors, but behind the facade were two sadists. A US couple adopted black children and kept them like slaves.

comment0 Kommentare

A wealthy white couple from the US state of West Virginia adopted four black children from orphanages.

New home as absolute hell
The kids found absolute hell in their new home: Donald Lantz (63) and Jeanne Whitefeather (62) allegedly treated the children like slaves, according to the judge in charge.

Horrible mother Jeanne Whitefeather (62) (Bild: West Virginia Jail & Corrections Authority)
Horrible mother Jeanne Whitefeather (62)
(Bild: West Virginia Jail & Corrections Authority)

Surveillance camera installed
Following a tip-off from a neighbor, staff from the youth welfare office turned up with the police. They discovered the two eldest children, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, locked in a shed - without electricity or water, but with a surveillance camera installed in the corner.

Horror father Donald Lantz (63) (Bild: West Virginia Jail & Corrections Authority)
Horror father Donald Lantz (63)
(Bild: West Virginia Jail & Corrections Authority)

Locked up for up to 12 hours
The neglected children stated that they were forced by their adoptive parents to slave away in the estate's fields with their younger siblings. They were often locked up for up to 12 hours - and were only given something to eat early in the morning. The children were placed in the care of the Children and Youth Services. Lantz and Whitefeather are facing long prison sentences.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf