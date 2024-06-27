State steps in with half a million for Red Bull

However, an additional EUR 500,000 from the state budget also went to the PMU last year. "The PMU approached us to cover liquidity bottlenecks," explained Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) in the state parliament on Wednesday. As the state is now investing more in the private university, Haslauer has also arranged for an audit of the PMU. "Not in the sense that we have any mistrust, but to look at the financial and structural conditions of the PMU from the outside," said Haslauer. This will not be the end of the matter. "We will have to put more money into it," says Haslauer.