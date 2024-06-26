Fresh wind at the start of the season for Liefering

There were many new faces at the first training session, with almost 30 players running around the pitch at the academy. "Something will happen. The squad will be smaller for the start of the championship," promises the head coach. Especially as talented Zeteny Jano was still missing due to national team appearances. Instead, another hope for the future will at least take part in the preparations with four test matches and a three-day training camp in Maria Alm: Kenneth. The 17-year-old was part of Austria's U17 team at the European Championships at the end of May. The striker also contributed four goals.