VW Golf R: With a performance boost to the top of the range

It may also have been due to the blue "R button" in the left-hand steering wheel clasp, which can be used to activate the various driving profiles including the "Race" mode and which would have been too costly to redevelop. Instead, in addition to the Comfort, Sport, Race and Individual settings and in conjunction with the Special and Drift performance package, the range is now supplemented by an Eco mode, which is also designed to make leisurely drives more sustainable. Even if that sounds rather unusual at first.