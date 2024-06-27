School is a pure construction site: “Children are suffering!”

Teaching conditions at Maria Rain primary school are anything but good at the moment. The school, which is being converted into an education center, is a construction site. "It's loud, there's drilling going on, painters are coming into the classrooms and starting work, it's dusty. There are also dangers lurking all over the site," says Ronald Petschnig, worrying about his children. "My daughter suffers from headaches, can't concentrate and is exposed to unhealthy fumes," says the father.