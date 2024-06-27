Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

A.Döller &amp; D.Bernhard

A festival summer with concentrated female power

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 11:00

Anna Rosa Döller (22) and Dagmar Bernhard (43) are considered the secret weapons of General Director Alfons Haider. One of them plays the rose seller "Eliza Doolittle" in the musical "My Fair Lady" at the festival in Mörbisch. The other plays the hotel landlady "Josepha" in the operetta "Im weißen Rössl" at Schloss Tabor in Neuhaus am Klausenbach. As the two have never met before, "Krone" invited them on a boat trip and spoke to them about competition, sexual assault and love in the workplace.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": You come from Ternitz and Wieselburg respectively. What personal connection do you both have to Burgenland?
Anna Rosa Döller: As a child, I often visited the lido in Mörbisch with my parents and my brother. Because you can see the huge festival stage from there and I already loved singing, dancing and tap dancing back then, I really wanted to go there and sit in the audience. The years went by, but it never happened. Until "The King and I" was performed in 2022. I actually sat in the middle of the audience. And a year later, I was even on stage as the leading actress in "Mamma Mia". That was more than a childhood dream come true.
Dagmar Bernhard: I also really like Burgenland, especially because of the delicious jokes, wines and wine taverns. Director Martin Weinek, the artistic director of the Uhudler-Landestheater, has one of the best. He is a dear colleague and good friend of mine. From August 29, we will be performing together in "Der Freyschütze - Jägerromantik 2.0". The play is about young hunter Max, who first has to prove himself at the test shooting before he can marry his beloved Agathe. But because he hasn't landed a shot for weeks and is full of fear of failure, he gets involved with dark forces...

Krone

„Krone“-Plus

Petra Klikovits
Petra Klikovits
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

„Krone“-Plus

explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf