A festival summer with concentrated female power

"Krone": You come from Ternitz and Wieselburg respectively. What personal connection do you both have to Burgenland?

Anna Rosa Döller: As a child, I often visited the lido in Mörbisch with my parents and my brother. Because you can see the huge festival stage from there and I already loved singing, dancing and tap dancing back then, I really wanted to go there and sit in the audience. The years went by, but it never happened. Until "The King and I" was performed in 2022. I actually sat in the middle of the audience. And a year later, I was even on stage as the leading actress in "Mamma Mia". That was more than a childhood dream come true.

Dagmar Bernhard: I also really like Burgenland, especially because of the delicious jokes, wines and wine taverns. Director Martin Weinek, the artistic director of the Uhudler-Landestheater, has one of the best. He is a dear colleague and good friend of mine. From August 29, we will be performing together in "Der Freyschütze - Jägerromantik 2.0". The play is about young hunter Max, who first has to prove himself at the test shooting before he can marry his beloved Agathe. But because he hasn't landed a shot for weeks and is full of fear of failure, he gets involved with dark forces...