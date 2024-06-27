Level Up
Salzburg exhibition center hopes for 10,000 gamers
The popular gamer trade fair "Level Up" is taking place again this weekend in Salzburg. The organizer is in good spirits and wants to break the visitor record - over the magic threshold.
Four years ago, the 2000 visitors to the "Level Up" gaming fair in Salzburg were considered a great success. It quickly became clear that this event was going to get bigger. A year later, gamers could look forward to a two-day and larger event. Last year, the event was even bigger. A total of 9,000 eSports enthusiasts and fantasy fans flocked to the exhibition center.
This year, the magical threshold of 10,000 visitors over the two days next Saturday and Sunday is to be broken. To achieve this, the organizers - the Messezentrum itself is the organizer - are not only focusing on digital content and news. Fans can slip into the role of their gaming heroes in a cosplay event. The best costumes are awarded prizes in a competition.
Numerous tournaments live in front of an audience
For eSports enthusiasts, there will once again be many tournaments in front of an audience. Hobby gamers can also try their hand. Games such as "Rocket League", "Valorant" and "Super Smash" will be played.
The organizers are not only focusing on computer games. Strategy board games such as "Warhammer" were already very popular last year. As part of the supporting program, visitors can march around the grounds and solve mini-tasks - known as quests. There are numerous prizes to be won and coveted NFTs to be collected. There will also be another charity campaign via livestream and numerous companies looking for apprentices will be on site at the event.
