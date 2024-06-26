Schwurbler lawyer: “Corona doesn’t exist!”

Is the trial surrounding the nursing home that was plagued by coronavirus during the pandemic coming to an end today? The possibility is there, but a defense lawyer is causing a stir in the courtroom in Leoben, Styria. He presents a number of motions for evidence, which, however, do not serve the defense of his client, but degenerate into a personal political speech against all Austrian media, the government and individual politicians. His client also appears to be in little agreement with the legal representative's statements.