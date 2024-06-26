Tannenhof trial:
Schwurbler lawyer: “Corona doesn’t exist!”
Day 29 in the Tannenhof trial: Will there be a verdict today? Possibly. However, a defense lawyer is causing a massive delay with his confused corona statements.
Is the trial surrounding the nursing home that was plagued by coronavirus during the pandemic coming to an end today? The possibility is there, but a defense lawyer is causing a stir in the courtroom in Leoben, Styria. He presents a number of motions for evidence, which, however, do not serve the defense of his client, but degenerate into a personal political speech against all Austrian media, the government and individual politicians. His client also appears to be in little agreement with the legal representative's statements.
The lawyer's tenor: Corona does not exist. The pandemic never existed either. And PCR tests say nothing about an infection. In his opinion, how did the residents die? "It was due to the unlawful segregation of the residents by the authorities." The psychological consequences were the cause of their deaths.
"Ivermectin for prevention"
He also asked the experts whether the residents had been given ivermectin (a controversial drug used against parasites in animals) to prevent the disease. Grumbling in the ranks, the judge does not allow the question. But he has even more in store: he asks the doctor who has already been criminally convicted for issuing mask-release certificates to a number of patients to testify.
He reads dozens of pages of pleadings to himself, even the judge comments on his explanations as extremely long-winded. But even she has no choice but to listen attentively to his statements and take notes. Normally, a verdict would be possible on today's 29th day of proceedings in this nerve-wracking trial. But the lawyer talks, talks and talks...
