New contact point for young people in need

Until now, Lower Austria had a single emergency shelter for young people in the provincial capital - with a catchment area of St. Pölten, Lilienfeld, Scheibbs and Tulln. The nearest facility is in Vienna, and there is no emergency shelter at all in Burgenland. "There are many different reasons why a young person suddenly has nowhere to sleep. The new emergency youth shelter now offers a protected space in crisis situations," said Provincial Councillor for Social Affairs Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig at the opening ceremony of the BruNo emergency youth shelter in Bruck an der Leitha.