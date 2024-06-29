The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger is looking forward to the vacations
How we "celebrate the report card differently" and look forward to the summer vacations even more. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Yes, honestly, I'm looking forward to the summer vacations, first and foremost for the kids, because they've worked very hard over the last few months and are visibly exhausted and tired. We celebrated the report card on Friday - without looking at the grades - and looked back at what the real highlights were.
The children always got up on time, even when it was hard. They studied to the best of their ability and prepared for appointments and exams. They experienced many situations during the year that were painful at the time, but then they grew from them. They have not shied away from conflict and have experienced many exciting moments. All of this needs to be appreciated and digested.
We celebrate with simple things and even treated ourselves to "ice cream for breakfast" on Friday - that's what they wanted!
If you want to appreciate the notes in a way other than money, you can give the gift of time together or write a personal note. I like to write an "extra report card" and describe the qualities and values that I particularly appreciate.
Or you can start a summer project together, like painting the garden shed or exploring something new. Summer is ideal for this! Everyone can come up with an idea and then we decide together what to do and when.
