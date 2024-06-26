Judge to Assange: “You are a free man”

Assange's lawyers spoke of a "historic day". "I hope that the fact that we have succeeded today in freeing Julian Assange against all odds and against one of the most powerful governments in the world gives hope to all imprisoned journalists and publishers worldwide," said human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson. "It is appropriate for the judge to find, as she did today, that continued detention of Mr. Assange would be neither fair nor appropriate and that it is time for him to be reunited with his family," said his lawyer Barry Pollack.