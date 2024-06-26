Caught in a trap
Fraud: Fake policeman swindles money and gold
A brazen perpetrator posed as a police officer and lured a victim in the Wolfsberg district into a trap by telephone. The 60-year-old "handed over" money and gold with a total value of several tens of thousands of euros.
It was the same scam that con artists have been "working" with for years - and are unfortunately still regularly successful: An alleged criminal police officer contacted his victim by telephone - and told him a shocking fairy tale: In the course of an arrest, a note had been found on a Polish gang of thieves on which the perpetrators had written down the Wolfsberger's name.
Accordingly, it was extremely important that the 60-year-old put all his cash and gold in a bag and put it outside the door. The valuables would be collected and temporarily stored in a safe place. The victim trusted the supposed investigator and followed the instructions. And only a short time later, the bag with its tens of thousands of euros worth of contents was gone.
Perpetrator also wanted access to the account
But that was obviously not enough for the criminals: the next day, the phone rang again - the man had to disclose his account details "for security reasons". However, when the criminal learned that a TAN code was required for withdrawals, the fake police officer hung up. Only then did the victim realize that he had fallen into a trap. The real executive warns - and makes it clear that the police would never take money or valuables!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.