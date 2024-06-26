Fraud: Fake policeman swindles money and gold

Perpetrator also wanted access to the account

But that was obviously not enough for the criminals: the next day, the phone rang again - the man had to disclose his account details "for security reasons". However, when the criminal learned that a TAN code was required for withdrawals, the fake police officer hung up. Only then did the victim realize that he had fallen into a trap. The real executive warns - and makes it clear that the police would never take money or valuables!