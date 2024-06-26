New tasks await
Airspace surveillance: Salzburg’s army feels the wind in its sails
Following modifications to the Schwarzenberg barracks, the Tamsweg site can also hope for growth. This is made possible by new air surveillance tasks. '
At the end of May, Austria joined the European air defense initiative Sky Shield. However, the skies also need to be monitored on a smaller scale. The air surveillance operations center is stationed in Salzburg, more precisely in a bunker in St. Johann. This is where the Euro Fighters, for example, receive their instructions.
Roman Hofer also took over the sceptre of airspace surveillance at the end of May. "In future, there will also be a second air defense battalion and a new medium-range anti-aircraft guided missile system," the brigadier announced when he took office in the Schwarzenberg barracks, the command.
From air defense to the Dingo transport vehicle
According to "Krone" information, parts of it could also be based in Salzburg, for example with an air defense battery, not least due to the central location within the red-white-red national territory. In general, two billion euros have been earmarked for this task until 2032. Either way, the federal state is likely to benefit from the planned investments.
The fact that the 800-strong Salzburg Jäger Battalion is likely to become more mobile and closer to air surveillance in the future was already evident during the most recent two-week deployment during the Shield 24 exercise. Salzburg's soldiers were deployed in Carinthia.
In the future, the active squad of Jäger Battalion 8 with armored group vehicles such as the "Dingo" could also receive extensive new missions as the 2nd Anti-Aircraft Battalion.
It also seems obvious that the small but strategically important Strucker barracks will be upgraded with the addition of buildings for corresponding equipment. Various plans in the General Staff have been earmarked for the period from 2025. In addition, buzzwords such as anti-aircraft missiles, radar equipment and missile defense keep coming up.
Major Markus Matschl, commander of the Salzburg "Archduke Rainer" fighter battalion, says only this much about the militia plans: "There will be exciting tasks in the future."
