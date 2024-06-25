Vorteilswelt
After a brutal crash

Hungary team visits unfortunate player Varga in hospital

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 16:46

Two days after his violent collision in the European Championship match against Scotland, Barnabas Varga received a visit from the coaching team of Hungary's national team and teammate Endre Botka at the Stuttgart hospital.

Coach Marco Rossi and part of his staff brought the ex-Mattersburg player recovery wishes from the team, as the association announced on X on Tuesday. Varga looked into the camera in the uploaded photo with his thumb outstretched.

Multiple fractures to the face
He was injured in the face after a collision in the penalty area with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and was treated under visual protection. The game was interrupted for several minutes. On Monday, the Ferencvaros Budapest attacker then underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his cheekbone.

As one of the four best third-placed teams in the group, Hungary are still hoping to reach the round of 16. The Magyars won 1-0 against Scotland thanks to a goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time. They dedicated the win and goal to Varga.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

