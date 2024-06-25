With 62 of 65 votes
Anderl confirmed as President of the Chamber of Labor
Renate Anderl was confirmed as President of the Chamber of Labor on Tuesday. At the Annual General Meeting, 62 out of 65 eligible voters voted for her, which is 95.4 percent. In her inaugural speech, the 61-year-old addressed topics such as health and climate protection.
"Anyone who says that there is no climate problem has probably been sleeping in an icebox," said Renate Anderl. She cited the taxation of energy suppliers' excess profits as one of the Chamber of Labor's successes in the past period. The rent cap may not be enough, but it is at least a small step forward.
Her FSG group lost around three percentage points in this year's Chamber of Labor elections, but remained the strongest force with 57%. The Christian Trade Unionists landed in second place with just under 17%. The Freedom Party increased from ten to around twelve percent.
Van der Bellen was guest of honor
In her next legislative term until 2029, Anderl will be supported by four Vice Presidents: Christian Trade Unionist and Tyrolean President Erwin Zangerl and four Social Democrats - Günther Goach (Carinthia), Josef Pesserl (Styria) and Markus Wieser (Lower Austria).
The guest of honor at the meeting on Tuesday in Vienna was Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. "An Austria without the Chamber of Labor would be a poorer Austria," he said. The representation would stand up for workers' rights like lions. The balance sheet is good and the functioning social partnership has also contributed to social peace in the country.
By and large, we have a functioning social partnership to thank for the high level of social peace.
Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen
The government, on the other hand, was not present; Minister of Labor and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher (ÖVP) had canceled his participation as a representative of the supervisory authority.
