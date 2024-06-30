Johnny Cash: There is a new posthumous album

Posthumous releases are not without controversy. While some argue that what artists have not released themselves should not be thrown onto the market by others after the fact, others are happy that new music by a beloved artist is still being released years after their death. In the case of "Songwriter", the situation is more likely that the songs were not released at the time because record companies were not interested in the material and did not expect to make money from it. Presumably a classic album like this would hardly have attracted any attention at the time - before Johnny Cash's surprising comeback.