Charges filed for Hitler salute at Carinthian Pride parade

Hitler salute and weapons implied

The accusation: a group of young boys allegedly gave the Hitler salute to the parade procession near the city park, indicated weapons with their hands and shouted National Socialist slogans. "We were greeted with many positive reactions, but also confronted with vile incitement and Hitler salutes," as one participant wrote on social media. It felt like traveling back in time: "Something like this must not be possible!" "Let's fight against hate and hate speech," commented another user.