Orbán against
EU begins accession talks with Ukraine
The EU officially began accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Tuesday (see video above). However, negotiations in the true sense of the word are not expected.
Instead, the framework that the EU states agreed on last week will be presented to the accession candidates in Luxembourg. Negotiations with the accession candidate Montenegro are to take place in Brussels on Wednesday, although talks are already further advanced here.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who "does not agree" with the accession talks with the Ukrainian government, has now voiced criticism. "(...) But we are not blocking it and support the start of negotiations." It is a "purely politically motivated process."
Orbán: Borders not clarified
It is not a question of yes or no to EU membership. "But we must first examine what the consequences would be if we accepted a country at war whose borders have not been clarified in practice." Ukraine is a huge country, which could also have consequences for agriculture.
Once the talks have begun, it could be many years before the country actually joins the EU. Theoretically, a candidate may never become a member. In the case of Ukraine, it is currently considered impossible for it to join before the end of the war. Otherwise, there is an article according to which military assistance can be demanded, which would suddenly make the EU a party to the war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.