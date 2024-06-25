Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Orbán against

EU begins accession talks with Ukraine

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 10:10

The EU officially began accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Tuesday (see video above). However, negotiations in the true sense of the word are not expected.

comment0 Kommentare

Instead, the framework that the EU states agreed on last week will be presented to the accession candidates in Luxembourg. Negotiations with the accession candidate Montenegro are to take place in Brussels on Wednesday, although talks are already further advanced here.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who "does not agree" with the accession talks with the Ukrainian government, has now voiced criticism. "(...) But we are not blocking it and support the start of negotiations." It is a "purely politically motivated process."

From the left: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and Charles Michel, President of the European Council (Bild: Virginia Mayo/AP)
From the left: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and Charles Michel, President of the European Council
(Bild: Virginia Mayo/AP)

Orbán: Borders not clarified
It is not a question of yes or no to EU membership. "But we must first examine what the consequences would be if we accepted a country at war whose borders have not been clarified in practice." Ukraine is a huge country, which could also have consequences for agriculture.

Once the talks have begun, it could be many years before the country actually joins the EU. Theoretically, a candidate may never become a member. In the case of Ukraine, it is currently considered impossible for it to join before the end of the war. Otherwise, there is an article according to which military assistance can be demanded, which would suddenly make the EU a party to the war.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf