50 million demanded

Bayern ready to talk! PSG want winger

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 09:19

Paris St. Germain have apparently held initial talks with Kingsley Coman about a possible transfer. The Frenchman is not without controversy in Munich due to his susceptibility to injury. The record champions are said to be prepared to part with the winger for around 50 million euros.

comment0 Kommentare

According to Sky, talks between Coman and PSG have already become more concrete. According to the report, the Frenchman is not averse to a return to his former club. Although the 28-year-old is said to feel at home in Munich, he is also aware of the upheaval that is to come in Munich.

Coman, who is currently playing with France at the European Championships in Germany, also plays a role in this. Although the Frenchman's playing ability continues to impress at the Isar, his susceptibility to injury is a cause for concern. Last season, the winger only made 17 appearances in competitive matches.

There is a change
That is why he is no longer undisputed at Bayern. After all, Coman is one of the big earners in coach Vincent Kompany's team. Bayern are certainly willing to talk and would let the scorer of the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final leave for around 50 million euros. This would give them new financial and salary-related leeway.

The Bayern squad is set to undergo a major shake-up in the summer. Players such as Coman, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka should be able to leave the club. Instead, they want to strengthen their squad with new players who are hungry for success.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

