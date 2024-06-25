Accident with motorcycle
Drunk, without a helmet and with son (4) on the tank
It's enough to make you salivate! A heavily intoxicated father was riding a motocross bike in a forest in Natternbach that was not licensed for traffic. The fact that he wasn't wearing a helmet could perhaps be shrugged off ("it's his own fault"). But the fact that he was also carrying his four-year-old son seems inexcusable!
What kind of father is this? The 37-year-old from Natternbach was riding a motocross motorcycle in a forest in his home municipality at around 8.40 p.m. on Monday evening.
He let his four-year-old son ride along on the fuel tank. While the man himself was not wearing a helmet, he had at least put a motocross helmet on the child.
Crash with son
When crossing a ditch, the father lost control of his bike. The result was a crash in which both the 37-year-old and the four-year-old were injured. Both had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service for a check-up.
Heavily intoxicated
A breathalyzer test carried out on the driver involved in the accident produced a shocking result: the apparently completely irresponsible man had more than two per mille. He will now be reported to the public prosecutor's office and the district authority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
