This country dominates the market for electric cars

The EU Commission is planning to introduce anti-dumping duties of up to 38.1 percent on Chinese electric cars. The additional duties are to be levied from July 4. It has justified this with distortions of competition due to Chinese state subsidies, which threaten the European car industry. According to a Commission spokesperson, Chinese government representatives are expected in Brussels this week for talks on the tariffs. According to a report in the Chinese newspaper "Global Times", the government in Beijing is pushing for the announced tariffs to be overturned. However, experts doubt that the protracted EU anti-dumping proceedings can be ended so quickly.