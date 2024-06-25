Smashing Pumpkins: The vampire is still biting

The absolute king number is of course the timeless "Bullet With Butterfly Wings", which the band performs with surprising motivation despite its inflationary use. This time, the eccentric frontman leaves his innate grumpiness at home and seems to be enjoying the summery Vienna. Iha is usually allowed to make the interlude announcements, parleying about the Viennese's understanding of art and stammering a few words into the microphone in German to win the hearts of the fans. The most welcome surprise came in the final third. Corgan announces that he is going to go way back in the band's history and actually gets stuck on the 1991 debut "Gish". The punchy, progressive version of the unexpected song "Rhinoceros" is one of the highlights of the evening. The Pumpkins leave big gimmicks, sprawling acoustic interludes or visual effects behind, but the fickle collective has been seen much more anemic - even in this country. Two or three numbers less would have done the trick.