Danger of distraction! England and its players’ wives

The criticism on the island is enormous. For the first time in a long time, England's footballers actually arrived at the European Championship in Germany as one of the absolute top favorites. However, their first two matches against Serbia and Denmark were rather sobering. Instead of the attacking fireworks that many had expected from Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, there was an agonizing 1-0 draw against Serbia and a 1-1 draw against Denmark.