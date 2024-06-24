Austria? Coach Koeman has other worries

815 million squad

Wait and see who strikes against Austria? One of many luxury problems in the 815 million squad. The showpiece is the attacking midfield with the wingers Gakpo (Liverpool) and Leverkusen's Frimpong. With Xavi Simons as the pivot in the center. Barcelona want to pay 100 million euros for the 21-year-old. And Simons is brimming with confidence: "We're here to win this thing. It's all about whether we work as a team." Many doubt this, because Koeman fielded 37 (!) players in the European Championship qualifiers.