Opponent Netherlands

Austria? Coach Koeman has other worries

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 19:56

A nation demands the title! Criticism of the Dutch national team despite an early ticket to the round of 16. Yes, even a headband is being discussed at "Oranje" ...

comment0 Kommentare

Sometimes Ronald Koeman would like to unpack a hammer. The real one, not one of his dreaded long shots.

"Did you think we'd beat France 3:0 just because Mbappé was missing? We've got four points, we're in the round of 16," said Holland's team boss after the clean sheet. Not just because of Simons' goal, which was disallowed by the VAR. Because of the journalists. 5.4 million Oranjes watched the game live on TV. Everyone was expecting a repeat of the 1988 title fairytale - and great soccer, entertainment!

"If we don't win the title, ..."
"If we don't win the title, the critics will come back," says Koeman. But everything is always questioned. The newspaper "De Volkskrant" has already compared the team's movement to a wax museum.

(Bild: Krone Kreativ)
(Bild: Krone Kreativ)

There are also many curious side issues, and Koeman has other worries than "just" Austria. Of course, his 1988 scandal was rehashed before the EURO, when the former libero symbolically wiped his backside with the jersey of the German Thon. And during the 2:1 win against Poland, the 61-year-old was caught licking his finger, which he had used to pick his nose. A real feast for the social media.

Even more absurd is the discussion about Memphis Depay's terrycloth headband. "Can you even head with that?" One goal in the last six games speaks against it. While Wout Weghorst always comes off the bench but scores.

Memphis Depay (Bild: AFP)
Memphis Depay
(Bild: AFP)

815 million squad
Wait and see who strikes against Austria? One of many luxury problems in the 815 million squad. The showpiece is the attacking midfield with the wingers Gakpo (Liverpool) and Leverkusen's Frimpong. With Xavi Simons as the pivot in the center. Barcelona want to pay 100 million euros for the 21-year-old. And Simons is brimming with confidence: "We're here to win this thing. It's all about whether we work as a team." Many doubt this, because Koeman fielded 37 (!) players in the European Championship qualifiers.

One of them, Gakpo, warns against Austria: "We have to take care of the ball, they press more than France. We need a balance there." The critics are already lurking

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
Loading
