Opponent Netherlands
Austria? Coach Koeman has other worries
A nation demands the title! Criticism of the Dutch national team despite an early ticket to the round of 16. Yes, even a headband is being discussed at "Oranje" ...
Sometimes Ronald Koeman would like to unpack a hammer. The real one, not one of his dreaded long shots.
"Did you think we'd beat France 3:0 just because Mbappé was missing? We've got four points, we're in the round of 16," said Holland's team boss after the clean sheet. Not just because of Simons' goal, which was disallowed by the VAR. Because of the journalists. 5.4 million Oranjes watched the game live on TV. Everyone was expecting a repeat of the 1988 title fairytale - and great soccer, entertainment!
"If we don't win the title, ..."
"If we don't win the title, the critics will come back," says Koeman. But everything is always questioned. The newspaper "De Volkskrant" has already compared the team's movement to a wax museum.
There are also many curious side issues, and Koeman has other worries than "just" Austria. Of course, his 1988 scandal was rehashed before the EURO, when the former libero symbolically wiped his backside with the jersey of the German Thon. And during the 2:1 win against Poland, the 61-year-old was caught licking his finger, which he had used to pick his nose. A real feast for the social media.
Even more absurd is the discussion about Memphis Depay's terrycloth headband. "Can you even head with that?" One goal in the last six games speaks against it. While Wout Weghorst always comes off the bench but scores.
815 million squad
Wait and see who strikes against Austria? One of many luxury problems in the 815 million squad. The showpiece is the attacking midfield with the wingers Gakpo (Liverpool) and Leverkusen's Frimpong. With Xavi Simons as the pivot in the center. Barcelona want to pay 100 million euros for the 21-year-old. And Simons is brimming with confidence: "We're here to win this thing. It's all about whether we work as a team." Many doubt this, because Koeman fielded 37 (!) players in the European Championship qualifiers.
One of them, Gakpo, warns against Austria: "We have to take care of the ball, they press more than France. We need a balance there." The critics are already lurking
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.