Florence remains in Italian hands

According to the election results on Monday, Funaro won with 60.6 percent of the vote, while Schmidt had to settle for 39.4 percent. Nevertheless, history was made: Funaro (see picture below) is the first woman to hold the office of mayor in Florence. She dedicated her election victory to her grandfather Piero Bargellini, mayor of Florence in 1966, when an enormous tidal wave destroyed the city center. The city of 382,000 inhabitants has always been considered a stronghold of the Italian center-left.