Mosquito plague: “Only long and light-colored clothing helps”

The number of mosquitoes is currently increasing in Austria. According to ecologist and mosquito expert Bernhard Seidel, the reason for this is that three weeks after the flooding in Bavaria and parts of Austria, the entire stored brood of floodwater mosquitoes hatched at once. A real mass development can be seen at breeding sites by the water. Compared to the hordes after the catastrophic floods in the noughties, however, the numbers are "harmless". In three weeks' time, the spook should be over again.