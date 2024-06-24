Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Mass development"

Mosquito plague: “Only long and light-colored clothing helps”

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 16:44

Austria is currently experiencing a mosquito plague, even in the city: the mosquitoes are transported there by the wind. However, we will be rid of them again in a few weeks, explains ecologist Bernhard Seidel, who also gives tips on how best to protect yourself. This much can be revealed: The expert would not rely on normal insect repellent spray.

comment0 Kommentare

The number of mosquitoes is currently increasing in Austria. According to ecologist and mosquito expert Bernhard Seidel, the reason for this is that three weeks after the flooding in Bavaria and parts of Austria, the entire stored brood of floodwater mosquitoes hatched at once. A real mass development can be seen at breeding sites by the water. Compared to the hordes after the catastrophic floods in the noughties, however, the numbers are "harmless". In three weeks' time, the spook should be over again.

Flood mosquitoes also bite during the day
It cannot be said that mosquitoes are particularly aggressive this year. "It's their job to get a blood meal. And sometimes people are among them." According to Seidel, the population is particularly aware of the plague because there has not been a large number of mosquitoes in the past two years. What's more, unlike normal mosquitoes, the flood mosquito also bites during the day.

With up to a dozen bites, the world does not end. "But then it's over. Then you should take some measures to get out of the affair and avoid being bitten again." Caution or preparation is recommended here.

(Bild: James Gathany)
(Bild: James Gathany)

"The only thing that helps is escape"
Seidel would not rely on normal insect repellent spray at all, "because it partly depends on the current state of the mosquitoes as to whether they react to something like this or not." The flood gnats would then find a place to bite: "We're talking about a real plague now. There's nothing you can do about it, the only thing that really helps is to flee."

If you are unable to avoid areas where they occur in particularly concentrated form, the ecologist recommends long and, above all, light-colored clothing. "Mosquitoes are short-sighted and think it's a patch of light, the sun or dehydration. With light-colored clothing, they won't really fly at you."

Watch the whole talk with Bernhard Seidel in the video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf