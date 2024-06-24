"Mass development"
Mosquito plague: “Only long and light-colored clothing helps”
Austria is currently experiencing a mosquito plague, even in the city: the mosquitoes are transported there by the wind. However, we will be rid of them again in a few weeks, explains ecologist Bernhard Seidel, who also gives tips on how best to protect yourself. This much can be revealed: The expert would not rely on normal insect repellent spray.
The number of mosquitoes is currently increasing in Austria. According to ecologist and mosquito expert Bernhard Seidel, the reason for this is that three weeks after the flooding in Bavaria and parts of Austria, the entire stored brood of floodwater mosquitoes hatched at once. A real mass development can be seen at breeding sites by the water. Compared to the hordes after the catastrophic floods in the noughties, however, the numbers are "harmless". In three weeks' time, the spook should be over again.
Flood mosquitoes also bite during the day
It cannot be said that mosquitoes are particularly aggressive this year. "It's their job to get a blood meal. And sometimes people are among them." According to Seidel, the population is particularly aware of the plague because there has not been a large number of mosquitoes in the past two years. What's more, unlike normal mosquitoes, the flood mosquito also bites during the day.
With up to a dozen bites, the world does not end. "But then it's over. Then you should take some measures to get out of the affair and avoid being bitten again." Caution or preparation is recommended here.
"The only thing that helps is escape"
Seidel would not rely on normal insect repellent spray at all, "because it partly depends on the current state of the mosquitoes as to whether they react to something like this or not." The flood gnats would then find a place to bite: "We're talking about a real plague now. There's nothing you can do about it, the only thing that really helps is to flee."
If you are unable to avoid areas where they occur in particularly concentrated form, the ecologist recommends long and, above all, light-colored clothing. "Mosquitoes are short-sighted and think it's a patch of light, the sun or dehydration. With light-colored clothing, they won't really fly at you."
Watch the whole talk with Bernhard Seidel in the video above!
